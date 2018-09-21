Poetry center debuts poetic series

SF State’s poetry center is hosting their first new Tripwire Cross-Cultural Poetics Series on Sept. 26-27 at E. M. Wolfman Books in downtown Oakland. Jen Hofer and John Pluecker, poet-translator-activists, will be presenting their work around Antena, which focuses on language justice and language experimentation collaborative. Their work also talks about focusing on writing, art- and book-making, translating and interpreting.

“Students should consider attending, first off, to experience the range and breadth of two really active and innovative contemporary poets and translators, Jen Hofe, and John Pluecker. It should be a captivating and exciting event. It’s also a great opportunity for students to immerse themselves in bay area literary culture,” said Jacob Kahn, a worker at Wolfman Books.

The poetic series is free and open to the public. Jen Hofer and John Pluecker will be reading their work on Sept. 26 and present their work on Sept. 27. Make sure to check out more information about the two-day event at the College of Liberal & Creative Arts event page.