Blood and lollipops, wrestling returns to Daly City

All Pro Wrestling returned to Daly City, California on Friday, Sept. 21 for Ballin, an event headlined by the former WWE United States Champion, Montel Vontavious Porter.

In the shadows of the historic Cow Palace, which has hosted several APW events before, Ballin took place at the Bayshore Community Center in front of a lively crowd of approximately 500 people. The crowd consisted of more families with children than the average APW show.

“We’re Reno Scum wherever we go, if I cuss in front of a child so be it,” said wrestler Adam Thornstowe. “We aren’t going to change our attitude because we’re at a show with a bunch of kids.”

Thornstowe and his tag team partner, Luster the Legend, defeated the Stoner Brothers in a tag team lumberjack match, where wrestlers are at ringside to ensure the match stays within the ropes. The lumberjacks tried their best to keep it in the ring, but Thornstowe jumped off the top rope and onto the crowd of wrestlers, and one of the Stoner Brothers did a backflip off the ring apron onto the lumberjacks.

MVP pinned Papo Esco in a brawl that had the two men all over the building. They were throwing one another against the wall and grabbing steel chairs from the crowd, among other shenanigans. MVP won and celebrated with the crowd as the show began its intermission.

“This is probably the most memorable APW show I’ve been to,” said spectator Phillip Antwine. “I enjoyed the whole show but my favorite match has to be the lumberjack tag match.” Antwine felt that there wasn’t a single bad match on the show and called APW his favorite Bay Area wrestling promotion.

Ballin is a parody of All In, the largest ever independent wrestling show. More than 10,000 people attended the show when it premiered on Sept. 1 in Chicago. The only wrestler who was booked for both shows was Joey Ryan.

During Ballin, Ryan defeated “Chocolate Papi” Styker after taking a lollipop out of his trunks, putting it in Styker’s mouth, and hitting him with a superkick for the victory. Ryan also did his signature dickplex move that gained him internet fame, where he flips his opponent using only his penis.

The main event was Jacob Fatu and Will Hobbs taking on J.R. Kratos and Jeff Cobb in a tag team match. Cobb was hit in the face with a forearm early on in the match, causing the former Olympian to bleed from the nose. Fatu and Hobbs won with both men hitting a top rope splash on their opponents for the victory.

“I think the state of independent wrestling is great right now,” Cobb said. “As long as Vince (McMahon) doesn’t come in and sign everyone away, indie wrestling will continue to thrive.”

APW announced their next return to the Bayshore Center will be on Friday, Nov. 2 for Halloween Hell XXII, one of the promotions’ biggest events of the year. The show is advertising ECW legend Tommy Dreamer along with many of the wrestlers who appeared on Ballin.