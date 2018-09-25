Uber drivers cause chaos and collisions

The widespread popularity of ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft has had some dire consequences to traffic safety, according to recent statistics, and some locations taking the brunt of the bad situation.

Three car crashes and one pedestrian hit-and-run involving rideshare drivers have occurred in 2018 alone at the 26-story building of San Francisco’s 450 Sutter Street, according to official security records maintained by the building’s staff.

“It’s frustrating and it is dangerous,” said Phillip Chin, 48, a dental assistant in the building. “I usually drive to work, and in the last two years have had more near-misses than I can count. The [rideshare] drivers just pull up right in front of the parking entrance, most of the time not even looking.”

The drivers seem dangerously oblivious to other roadway users around them, he said.

“I’ve seen it several times where someone almost gets hit pulling out because an Uber driver comes to a stop in the middle of the traffic lane, blocking them. Many people on foot have had close calls, too,” Chin said.

According to the building’s directory, it is home to more than 200 offices, a majority of which are medical and dental businesses. This creates a high volume of traffic due to patient visits.

Donna Leprell, 41, who works in the building, said she frequently sees rideshare drivers taking up the bike lane and sometimes even a traffic lane.

“Me and my coworkers all have had issues with the Uber drivers out front,” she said. “Since most of us drive, we get stuck all the time since they line up smack in front of the building. Any time of the day they are out there.”

Parking is extremely limited in the area since the building is just a few blocks from Union Square in bustling downtown San Francisco, making rideshare a popular choice for visitors and workers of 450 Sutter.

“It is a match made in Hell, you know,” Leprell said. “There is only a single-lane entry in and out of the parking garage and it is in the middle of a busy block. It doesn’t surprise me that there are so many incidents here.”

According to Kayla Womack, who recently left her part-time job of building security at 450 Sutter, there’s been three car collisions and one pedestrian struck by a vehicle, all incidents involving a rideshare driver.

“There are a lot of crashes on the street here,” Womack said. “The Uber drivers just pull up fast, almost always blocking someone that’s trying to leave. They stop in the bike lane all the time, and I’ve seen a bunch of bikers almost get hit. It’s scary, you know.”

Several students at SF State have also reported frustrations over negligent rideshare drivers who stop in the middle of the road, veer into traffic in a dangerous fashion and just don’t pay attention. SF State alumna Evelyn Hernandez, 24, is no stranger to run-ins with rideshare drivers on campus.

“I’ve had incidents at least four or five times where I’ve been pulling out from a parking space on Holloway and an Uber driver pulls up in the bike lane by me, not even noticing I am pulling my car out,” Garcia said. “It’s dangerous. It seems like they don’t even try to find a safe place to pull into.”

According to San Francisco Police Department Traffic Officer Felicia Lake, rideshare drivers do not have the legal authority to stop or park in bike and traffic lanes.

“Only certain taxis with permits are allowed to stop in bike lanes to pick up or drop off seniors and people with disabilities. Uber drivers cannot stop there,” Lake said.

The SFPD has no special strategy in place to address this new traffic problem, Lake said. Police will simply ticket vehicles caught in the act of such violations as they come across them.