SF State women’s soccer player Nicki Rucki earns CCAA player of the week

SF State women’s soccer player Nicki Rucki has been named CCAA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week for Sept. 17-23, the CCAA announced on Tuesday.

The sophomore goalkeeper from Martinez, Calif. did not allow a goal in 271 minutes of action, making 15 saves on the week including a penalty kick.

Rucki also assisted on the game-winner in the 3-0 win against Cal State San Bernardino this past Friday.

The Gators (4-3-1) went 2-0-1 this past week under Rucki’s play, picking up three shutouts on the week, bringing the season total to five.

It’s the first time this season a Lady Gator has garnered player of the week honors.

SF State kicks off a four-game homestand starting this Friday, Sept. 28, against Cal State LA at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, they take on Cal State Dominguez Hills at 2 p.m., televised by ElevenSports TV.