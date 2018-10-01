SF State President Leslie Wong ‘stepping down’

At 9:02 a.m. this morning, SF State President Leslie Wong announced that he is leaving his position. Seated next to his wife, Wong announced in a four-and-a-half minute video that he would be “stepping down” from his position on July 30, 2019. SF State University confirmed that Wong is retiring. He did not explain the reason for his departure.

Watch the video here: