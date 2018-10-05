The power of companionship

The Power Of Companionship focuses on two couples and a pair of friends talking about the positive aspects of their relationships with each other. The piece is about the way intimacy improves our lives. In a world of conflict, anger, hostility and breaking news, we turn to the friendships and relationships we have with those around us. This piece talks about the significance of friends and loved-ones on our quality of life. It shows how human beings are comforted and feel secure when they have someone to trust, to rely on and to confide in. This story gives us respite from the hard news story or breaking story that we see in everyday journalism. With this piece I hope to awaken those who take for granted the relationships they have in their lives. But companionship is more than just having someone in your life; it’s having a support system.