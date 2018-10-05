The Red Light Girl Ep.1

The Red Light Girl is an open space for people to express their thoughts about controversial topics without judgment. This podcast is dedicated to untangling all the hidden truths behind our day by day thoughts, actions and questions.

EPISODE 1: Technology, beneficial to humanity or a stairway to bankruptcy?

Technology has always been a tricky topic regarding the benefits and damages that it causes to the people who use it. Whether people are over using it, being exposed to it at a young age or feeling depressed about the misconception of our online self as real as the people around us.

In this podcast, we discuss our opinions regarding how technology has a strategy each year to make us not only to want the products but think we need them.