Students react to President Wong retirement announcement

Sylvester is a student currently enrolled at San Francisco State University. An east bay native from the suburbs of Hayward, he is fascinated by both the media landscape that shapes the world around us, as well as the history of human conflict through the ages. He is currently a staff writer at the Golden Gate Xpress and has written for the Chabot Spectator. He is interested in pursuing a career in the public relations sphere with an emphasis on tech or government security. You'll most likely find him either on his 3rd iced vanilla latte typing the night away on a story, reading a book on British military doctrine in the 1800s, or listening to the new Travis Scott album at the loudest volume possible.