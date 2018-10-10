Canine connoisseurs on campus can mingle with the launch of a new dating app

This generation’s idea of dating has gone to a whole new level as more and more dating websites and apps are being created to place individuals in relationships closely related to niche groups, such as Christian Mingle, Farmer’s Only and now Dig, a dating app for dog owners.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, Dig will be hosting a dog-friendly launch party for The Dog Person’s Dating App at We Work Mid Market in downtown San Francisco at 6 p.m. for anyone 21 and up. All well-behaved dogs and humans are welcome to join with free entry and drinks when attendees download or share the Dig app with friends and family.

“We’ll bring together some of the greatest dog companies from the area to celebrate the dog-lovers community,” said Leigh Isaacson, the founder and CEO of Dig in an email interview. “We’ll have dog treat tasting, canine massages, k9 cross-fit training to try, indoor relief stations and more.”

Dig has celebrated its launch around the nation, from Boston, New York, Chicago and now San Francisco. If you are a canine connoisseur looking for love or know someone who is, check out the Dig launch party or the app itself to kick start your dating life, dog style.