Carlos Trujeque Leal and Olivia Tabron pick up SF State player of the week honors

The SF State Athletic Department named men’s soccer player Carlos Trujeque leal and women’s volleyball player Olivia Tabron as players of the week, the department announced on Monday.

Trujeque leal, the senior forward from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., scored twice this past week. He scored from a penalty kick, as well assisting on a goal, during the Gators’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 UC San Diego. The Tritons have not allowed three goals in a single game since Oct. 2016. Trujeque leal is now in the top-10 in the CCAA in goals scored.

Tabron, the outside hitter from Gilroy, Calif., led SF State to a 2-0 record this past weekend, including a pair of sweeps. She picked up 25 kills, good enough for 4.17 per set while hitting .375. The senior set a new career-high with 16 kills against Sonoma State. It’s the first win against the Seawolves since 2014 and the first sweep in program history.