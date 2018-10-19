Annual chowder fest back at Fisherman’s Wharf

San Francisco’s annual Wharf Fest is back and better than ever before. Fishermans Wharf hosts the event and invites Bay Area locals to put their taste buds to the test. Ten different restaurants from San Francisco will compete in a chowder competition, where they will be judged on their recipes and only one will be crowned victorious.

The festival portion is free but tickets are on sale for the chowder tasters and chowder makers. There will be a total of 50 booths, including those participating in the chowder competition. The booths include beverage tasting, arts and crafts and much more.

This event will be held rain or shine and is a dog friendly event. Every year, as the summer weather fades to fall, Wharf Fest kicks into gear so that the locals can enjoy one more day of beautiful weather before the rain begins here in the Bay Area.

This event is put on by Steven Restivo Event Services and via their website, “The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District is throwing the ultimate festival to celebrate San Francisco’s historic waterfront district”.

The event takes place October 20th, 2018 and is located at Fisherman’s Wharf. It will be the perfect weekend activity before the cold weather creeps it’s way over the bay.