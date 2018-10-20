Asian Improv Arts to host a multimedia performance

Asian Improv Arts are hosting a multimedia performance that’s inspired by interviews with World War II Japanese Incarceration camp survivors and family history through the Vietnam War.

ImprovisAsians is an annual week of workshops and performances that celebrate the connection between the community and the performing arts building.

“The event on October 23 features the No No Boy Project, which combines historical research on the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans with contemporary music performance,” said Francis Wong, director of this event. “Students should attend to gain insight into this difficult chapter in US history and connect the issues to those being discussed today with the mass detention of immigrants.”

The concert is performed by Julian Saporiti and Erin Aoyama. No-No Boy uses music to starts conversations about their research and family legacies. Folk songs are used to bring the stories of Asian American experiences during World War II.