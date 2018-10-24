Improv Nation to host its first improv night of the semester

SF State student organization Improv Nation will host their annual Halloween Improv Show on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Creative Arts Building Room 104. The event will feature eight comedians performing improvisation acts. The comedians will be split up into two different section, the first being a section full of short-form comedy with five-minute scenes, and the second section will consist of one big 40-minute show. Throughout the event, there will be scene games and other activities based on audience suggestions.

Improv Nation was founded in 2008 on the basis of people of all levels making each other laugh with improv. “If you don’t know how to do improv, we teach you how,” said Miguel Lopez, President of Improv Nation.

He expressed his excitement for the Halloween costume theme for this Friday’s event. “We encourage people to wear their costumes just for having a fun time,” Lopez said. “All our performers are going to be in costumes which is going to be another element to the comedy. It’s Halloween, might as well show some spirit.”