2018 Día de los Muertos Festival of Altars

The Marigold Project invites people to leave offerings and participate in multiple actives that commemorate the departed so gather your votive candles, and marigold flowers to the annual Día de los Muertos altar viewing. This event is dedicated to reconnecting us to our ancestors and the people that meant the most to us next Friday Nov. 2 at Garfield Park from 4pm-11pm.

In San Francisco, Day of the Dead has been celebrated since the early 70s with several music performances, and the traditional Mexican altar which makes people contemplate the contrast between our existence and mortality.

This type of event creates a sense of community between students according to Gabriela Segovia-McGahan an SF State American Indian Latino Studies administrative analyst specialist. “It creates awareness and makes them understand the culture. It is important to encourage them to get the proper understanding of these type of events,” said Segovia-McGahan.

The Marigold project encourages traditional contemporary and experimental altars to create community participation and engagement. “Remembering the past, activating the present and mending the future.”