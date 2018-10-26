Halloween brew bash

Anchor Public Tabs, located in DeHaro Street in San Francisco will host a Halloween Brew Bash on October 31st. This bash will be filled with costumes, crafts, beer and more. Via the Anchor Public Tabs Facebook page, “the goblins are hunting, the monsters will mash, don your costume and join us for a Halloween Brew Bash!” Bring your best costume, a hearty appetite and a love for beer, because this brew bash will be one for the books.”

During their witching hours from 5-7 p.m. all beer will be $2 off. A chef’s truck will be on site with drinks and “spooky-good” grub. On top of all the food and fun, there will also be a costume contest hosted by Roll Over Easy’s Sequoia and The Early Bird, and winners will take home Halloween themed prizes. DJ Kalen Bergado will be spinning the best Halloween beats around for everyone to enjoy. To top it all off Halloween and horror films will be playing on their 189” screen television located on site.

Halloween is the perfect time to get spooky, dress up and drink amazing brews. The streets are alive with monsters, zombies and witches all looking for a place to rest their feet with a good bite to eat and ice cold beer. The event lasts through 10 p.m so you have the night to enjoy all that Halloween has to offer. Stop on by for a “ghouly” fun time!