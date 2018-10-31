BECA student will be hosting a new electrifying music class at The Depot

The Depot located in the Cesar Chavez Building on the lower conference level will be hosting the Electronic Music Master Class on Nov. 2 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Musicians and the novice will learn from SF State student Joaquin Vazquez-Duran aka 0cto5squid.

Vazquez-Duran, a Broadcast and Electronic Communications Art major, has been producing electronic dance music for more than a decade since he was 15-years-old. Over his career, he has created music in different subgenres of EDM. His first album used “trip-hop”, which is a combination of hip-hop and electronic house. He has also used folk music and is currently working on an album with swing music called electro swing.

Vazquez-Duran will be going over music theory and sound design, which will help artists be able to understand and pick sounds to place them on the auditory spectrum he says.

Teaching basics and advanced methods of mixing and mastering every DJ should know about the music software Ableton. Ableton is used by professional DJ’s Flume, Wolfgang Gartner and, Flosstradamus just to name a few.