Costumes galore on All Hallows’ Eve

Every year on Oct. 31 students around SF State campus dress up to show their festive spirit to celebrate and acknowledge Halloween. The possibilities are endless when it comes to potential costumes with an ever-increasing selection of popular culture options. Here are some of the students’ imagination for spooky attire on this year’s creative holiday.

Tony Italiano, 20, a creative writing major, poses for a photograph at SF State on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Nikita, 18, a cinema major, poses for a photograph as guitarist Slash at SF State on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Sam Byers, 20, an interior design major, poses for a photograph as a Clicker – a character from the video game The Last of Us – at SF State on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Byers spent a month building the mask after the character and it took her three hours to apply white body paint and fake blood and to put on the costume. She used expanding foam and a face mask to create the costume. Ryan Howard (left), 28, a masters student in marine biology interacts with a fellow student at SF State on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.