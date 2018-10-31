Poetry Center to host a teaching seminar on how to tackle social justice issues

Tomorrow night at 7 p.m., the SF State Poetry Center is hosting a POOR Magazine event featuring local “poverty scholars” educating the public on how to tackle poverty and other social issues, in Humanities 512.

The event is going to feature two scholars who work with the Oakland based publication, Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia and Leroy F. Moore Jr. Gray-Garcia is a “formerly unhoused, incarcerated poverty scholar, revolutionary journalist, lecturer, poet, visionary teacher and single mama,” according to an article made for the event, and Moore has been a columnist for POOR since the 1990s.

Together they will present on how to educate “children, youth and adults” about poverty, and the many social issues that contribute to the cause of it, through children’s books and poetry.

The event is sponsored by the on campus Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, which strives to achieve a showcase of “disabled people’s experiences to revolutionize social views.” The event is part of the on campus reading series, featuring 30 readings and performances, the Poetry Center does every year.