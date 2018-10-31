SF State Spooktacular Concert Debut’s Student Orchestra, Wind and Brass Ensemble

SF State’s orchestra, wind ensemble and brass ensemble welcomes student’s and the community to their first ever Spooktacular Concert in the Knuth Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brad Hogarth, director and assistant professor for the School of Music, hopes to continue the Spooktacular Concert as an annual musical event for students to showcase their musical talents with peers and faculty members.

“Students can expect all the most thrilling, scary and exciting classical music favorites,” says Hogarth. “A real highlight of the concert will be the orchestra playing a film score to the classic 1931 film, Frankenstein.”

Hogarth welcomes and encourages all guests to attend the event in costume. For those interested in more spooky musical events, the annual Scary Concert composed by Dr. Neve and Inara Morgenstern, SF State piano professors, will begin prior to the Spooktacular Concert at 1 p.m. Both events are free and open to all.