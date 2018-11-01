Google employees walk out in lieu of sexual harassment, destructive culture

On Thursday, Nov. 1 Google employees decided to walk out of their office to protest against sexual harassment. This protest comes one week after Google executives paid Android Creator Andy Rubin $90 million after determining that the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by an employee were likely credible according to Mashable, a global multi-platform media, and entertainment company.

Some of the organizers of this march explained what they seek is “an end to the sexual harassment, discrimination and the systemic racism that fuel this destructive culture,” according to The Cut a website dedicated to addressing topics that matter to women.

After gathering, Google employee Cathay Bi explained to the people in the crowd that “People don’t change because of laws and policy,” she told the cheering crowd. “Laws and policy change because of people.”

She shared stories provided by other Google employees in which she explained personal experiences of harassment in the company. These stories were anonymous with the intention of making people feel safe about sharing

Although the employees who were part of this march are not resigning, this is just the beginning of a long battle they are willing to take, explained Bi.