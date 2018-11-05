BECA department to host “Better Call Saul” writer Heather Marion

The broadcast and electronic communication arts department welcomes Heather Marion, writer of the television show “Better Call Saul,” to discuss her career as a story editor and television writer.

“The event is part of the ongoing Peter and Rosemary Casey Endowed Fellowship lecture series, which aims to bring television and entertainment industry professionals to speak with students here at SF State,” said Rachel Kerns, budget coordinator of broadcast and electronic communication arts department.

“Better Call Saul,” an Emmy Award-nominated television series, is a spin-off prequel of the television series “Breaking Bad.” This series is about a con-man who uses his criminal experience to become a lawyer. This series is currently on season four and is on Netflix and AMC.

This discussion is being held in the creative arts building on Nov.13 from 2p.m.-3p.m. in studio 1. The event is free to students and faculty who want to join a discussion with Marion about her experience as a writer.