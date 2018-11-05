J & A — From August to May (Ep.2)

On August 23, Taylor Swift encouraged her 112 million Instagram followers to vote, causing a spike in registrations. This Episode of J & A discusses celebrities’ impact on elections and on political views in general. With celebrities proposing to run for presidency, the difference between being famous and having a place in office is becoming smaller. All the while celebrities are making their connections to political officials, they are advocating for issues like women’s rights, animal rights, or gun control, for example. While some celebrities take a seat back and don’t speak up about politics to avoid backlash, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kanye West are coming forward with stark political stances.