Humanities building evacuated

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, the entire Humanities Building was evacuated when someone pulled a fire alarm apparently as a hoax. Loud sirens and an evacuation announcement sent students, faculty and staff to the West Campus Green.

Students were told to find the nearest exit and to exit using the stairs, not to the elevators.

It’s estimated that a few hundred people were pulled away from their work to gather on the soccer field, where they remained for approximately 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, building safety officers assessed the situation and discovered the deployed fire alarm, according to UPD.

Once given the all clear, students returned to class and lectures resumed as scheduled. The crime log of the University Police website for SF State reports two other incidents where the fire alarm was tampered with this semester.