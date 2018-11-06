Local candidates await voting returns

Tuan Nguyen licks his ballot to turn it in on Election Day at the Ortega Branch Library in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Emily Curiel/Photo II student)

Mayor London Breed (center) texts and with voters and District 6 Supervisor Candidate Christine Johnson (left) talks with a staff member at Sonja Trauss' campaign office during Election Day on Mission Street on Nov. 6. (Lola Chase/Photo II student)

District 6 Supervisor Candidate Sonja Trauss discusses affordable housing at her campaign office on Mission Street during Election Day on Nov. 6. (Lola Chase/Photo II student)

Nikki Fortunato Bas, running for Oakland district 2 city council stands in front of the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church with her "I Voted" sticker on her jacket in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2018. (Cullen Ridgway/Photo II Student)

Nikki Fortunato Bas, running for Oakland district 2 city council, walks into the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church with her husband and daughter to turn in her ballot in Oakland, Calif., on November 6, 2018. (Cullen Ridgway/Photo II student)

A long line of people wait to cast their votes in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People wait in line at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center to cast their votes in the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Valerie Arriola casts a Midterm Election ballot at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Brianna Galeas reads through ballot measures while voting in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People research ballot measures and cast their votes for the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Natalia Ruiz Quinstero looks through a Midterm Elections ballot at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Cameron Washington fills out a Midterm Elections ballot at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Jennifer Garces prepares to turn in a completed Midterm Elections ballot at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Poll worker Theda Burke explains to Alexis Guzman how to submit their ballot after voting in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People cast their votes in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People cast their votes in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People cast their votes in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People cast their votes in the Midterm Elections at SF State's Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Some students waited in lines for three hours to cast their votes. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People register to vote and drop off their ballots at San Francisco City Hall just in time for the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Chris Robledo/Golden Gate Xpress)

People register to vote and drop off their ballots at San Francisco City Hall just in time for the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Chris Robledo/Golden Gate Xpress)

SF resident Brandon Opal, 33, registers to vote inside of San Francisco City Hall just in time for the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Chris Robledo/Golden Gate Xpress)

Proposition E volunteers demonstrate outside of San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Chris Robledo/Golden Gate Xpress)

Two young voters walk through the main corridor of the city hall polling station on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

Voters exit city hall, one of the main polling stations in downtown San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

SF State alum Sabrina Sakdikul (left) and current SF State BECA major Amanda Lamb (right) vote outside city hall on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sakdikul registered to vote today after moving back to the Bay Area from the Carribean. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

Voters drop off their ballot at city hall on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

Voters drop off their ballot at city hall on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco residents wait in line to register to vote before receiving their ballot at city hall on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco residents wait in line to register to vote before receiving their ballot at city hall on Nov. 6, 2018. (Tristen Rowean/Golden Gate Xpress)

Professor Ron Hayduk discusses during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF State's political science department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Carter Frazier and Andrew Real Leal watch TV as election results during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF State's political science department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Political science professor Rebecca Eissler speaks to Arthur Carlos during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF StateÕs political science department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

People gather to view election results during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF State's political dcience department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Alexander Otruba contributes to a political discussion during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF StateÕs political science department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

Michaela Byrd listens to political science professors speak during a Midterm Election watch party hosted by SF StateÕs political science department held in the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress)

The room fills almost suddenly around 5:30 p.m. with students and faculty all eager to join the conversation about todayÕs election results on Nov. 6 2018. (Francisca Velasco/Golden Gate Xpress)

Political science professor Marcela Garcia-Castanon speaks to the group about the most important topics to voters this election; health care, taxes and jobs on Nov. 6 2018. ÒIf we canÕt change laws, change the people who interpret them.Ó Garcia-Castanon said. (Francisca Velasco/Golden Gate Xpress)

Political science department Chair Nicole Watts (Third from left) said, ÒI knew people were interested (in the event) but I did not know this many people would come,Ó during the watch party on Nov. 6 2018. (Francisca Velasco/Golden Gate Xpress)