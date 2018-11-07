From the gridiron to US Congress, former NFL players win congressional seats
Former NFL players Colin Allred (D) and Anthony Gonzalez (R) landed congressional seats after winning at the polls on Nov. 6.
Allred, former linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, unseated longtime Republican congressman Pete Sessions, who held onto Texas’ 32nd congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Allred defeated Sessions with a 52.2 to 45.9 percent vote, according to the Associated Press.
The undrafted linebacker in 2006 appeared in 32 games for the Titans over the course of four seasons with 46 tackles.
Gonzalez, who was originally a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, defeated Susan Moran Palmer to earn Ohio’s 16th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Gonzalez won with a 56.8 to 43.2 percent vote, according to the Associated Press.
The former wide receiver played five seasons with the Colts, pulling in 99 receptions for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries effectively ended his career, as he appeared in just 11 games during his final three years in the NFL.