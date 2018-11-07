Volleyball clinches first postseason berth since 2015
The SF State volleyball team clinched their first postseason berth since 2015 after sweeping Humboldt State on Nov. 2.
The Gators beat the Lumberjacks, 30-28, 25-15, 25-22 on Saturday to record their tenth sweep of the season, the most since 2012. SF State clinched the fourth seed in the north division of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) volleyball championship. The tournament will take place at Stanislaus State from Nov. 8-10.
SF State finishes the regular season with a 9-9 conference record and a 14-11 overall record. The Gators are heading into the playoffs with a four-game winning streak
Cal State San Bernardino will face SF State on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Coyotes are the No.1 team in the NCAA DII west region rankings and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) coaches poll. The Gators lost in straight sets to the Coyotes earlier this season on Oct. 19 in San Bernardino.
If the Gators advance to the semifinals on Nov. 9, they would take on the winner of the Cal State LA and Cal State Monterey Bay match.