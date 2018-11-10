The Red Light Girl (Ep.2)

EPISODE 2: The misconceptions of Feminism

The Red-Light Girl is an open space for people to express their thoughts about controversial topics without judgment. This podcast is dedicated to untangling all the hidden truths behind our day by day thoughts, actions and questions.

Over the years, feminism has become this huge movement that not everyone understands, instead thy have created this misconception of feminism being about angry woman that hate men and people reject this movement because they are not correctly educated about it.

In this podcast, we will discuss our opinions regarding feminism and the misconceptions we encounter, as feminist in the 21st century.