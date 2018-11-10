[Update] Butte County residents flee wildfire

CHICO — The wind-fueled Camp Fire that started near Paradise around 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 has become the most destructive fire in California’s history. By midday Saturday, it had killed nine people, burned 100,000 acres in Butte County and destroying more than 6,700 homes and 260 businesses — leveling nearly the entire town of Paradise, Calif.

CalFire authorities said winds coming from the northeast are expected to push the fire toward the City Oroville.

“Extreme fire behavior with dangerous rates of spread are expected,” states the latest CalFire incident update.

Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Dave Lauchner said on Saturday morning that the fire is 20 percent contained and there is no estimated timetable to have it completely contained.

Butte County officials called for a mandatory evacuation on Thursday morning.

He and his partner bought a small farm only two years ago after moving from San Francisco. He said he regretted leaving his four rabbits and 24 hens behind.

“I am fully prepared to accept we have nothing left,” he said. “It’s OK though. I have my family and we are all safe.”

Despite not knowing if his home is still standing, or if his animals survived, he said he is grateful to be alive.

Baguio said he is staying with his partner and two children at a hotel in Yuba, City until they are allowed to return home.

But unfortunately not everyone was as lucky to escape.

Four more people killed in the fire, increasing the number of dead to nine, according to the SF Chronicle. Four of the victims were found in their vehicles, others in their home or outside.

A downed powerline could be the cause of the fire that started near Feather River Canyon at 6:33 a.m., according to an PG&E incident report shared with ABC News.

On Friday night, downed power lines, charred-white trees, abandoned vehicles, debris and ash littered the narrow two-way streets.

Orange embers glowed in ashy darkness as dozens of PG&E service trucks, Cal Fire and Butte County sheriff’s searched for survivors and repaired what they could.

Red Cross Communications and Marketing Director Steve Walsh said the Camp Fire is unprecedented because of the wind conditions.

“I’ve been to four fires in last year and a half in California, and this fire was completely different than any I’ve ever seen,” Walsh said. “It was 1,000 acres [on Wednesday], and now it’s up to like 90,000. That’s crazy.”

While helping evacuees at The Neighborhood Church on Notre Dame Way, he said most people at the shelter did not have time gather their belongings.

“People came with nothing,” he said. “Literally whatever they were wearing is all they have.”

He said elderly people make up most of the residents using the shelters set up in Oroville, Chico, Chester and Butte County Fairgrounds.

Donations are being used to fund the blankets, beds, food, hygiene supplies and any other necessities evacuees need until they can find a place to stay.

Residents could stay in any of the shelters for two weeks or more, Walsh said.

He said people who have lost everything can apply for Red Cross financial assistance or file with their insurance companies, which had tents set up in front of the church.

Red Cross volunteer Mckayla Doser, who is not from Paradise, helped people who were displaced by the Carr Fire. She said the Camp Fire was a more personal experience for her.

“This one is more personal, closer to home,” she said. “And it affected more people because it burned down a whole town.”

Walsh said most people who are now sleeping in their cars, on cots at shelters or hotels have never experienced something like this before.

Scott Bocast, a Forest Ranch resident included in the mandatory evacuation, went to The Neighborhood Church for shelter.

Bocast said most of the beds were being used by older people who needed it more than he did.

He said he mainly came to the church to get food, a blanket, respirator and to stay out of the cold.

He said his house is intact because it is a few miles North of Paradise and is separated by Highway 32. But he feels terrible for people who don’t know what remains of their homes.

“I think a lot of people walking around here are still in shock,” he said. “You don’t see the emotion so much. Everyone is being so strong because they are thinking ‘It’s not me. My home is still there.’”