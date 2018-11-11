SF State SACNAS Organization Promotes Balanced Lifestyle Post-Graduation

The Society for Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) organization will be hosting a panel on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Hensill Hall titled “STEM-allies: Planning for Families in STEM” starting at 6 p.m.

Juggling a successful career post-graduation, while attempting to obtain a growing personal life once out of college can be a challenge for many graduates, in particular for STEM professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics majors.

“This topic is traditionally taboo,” says a representative of the organization on campus. “We invited our panelists to show that there are many different options and mechanisms to balance personal and professional life and hope that this encourages them to pursue a career in science without doubting them to have a personal life.”

Amongst the panel are a range of SF State professors both male and female and who are tenured faculty speaking on their personal experiences of balancing a STEM career and parenting.

From the Biology department, Dr. Vance Vredenburg will be present, on behalf of the Psychology department, Dr. Jeff Cookston and from the Earth and Climate Sciences (Oceanography), Dr. Petra Dekens. Two other SFSU affiliates are expected to appear on the panel.