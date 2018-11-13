Jewish Studies department to hold lecture with Holocaust researcher
The Department of Jewish Studies at SF State has invited Holocaust researcher Jean-Marc Dreyfus to campus on Nov. 15, to discuss his research in studying the corpses of Holocaust victims. The event will be held in Humanities 415 at 3:30 p.m.
Dreyfus is the winner of the 2018-2019 Center Research Fellowship at the USC Shoah Foundation Center for Advanced Genocide Research, a reader in Holocaust Studies at the University of Manchester and has published over 60 manuscripts on the Holocaust.
This lecture will be pertaining to Dreyfus’ most recent research on studying the human remains of the Holocaust. The lecture is a part of the Department of Jewish Studies’ lecture series, Holocaust Across the Disciplines, and is partly funded by the Morris Weiss Award in Holocaust Education.
This event is free and will be followed by a reception to meet Dreyfus and ask him questions on his findings.