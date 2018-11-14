Unapologetically Me Podcast Ep.1

Welcome to Unapologetically Me.

A podcast where I, Marissa, talk about the issues, topics and concerns that make me who I am. With topics such as mental health, plastic surgery and more, Unapologetically Me helps not only the creator, but the viewer understand what it is like to be a college student. This podcast was designed to have topics that explain who I am, but will hopefully be something that the viewers can relate too. I want my viewers to feel as if they can not only relate but share their stories and know that other people are interested or have been through events that are similar to mine; that they are not alone. The world can be a judgmental place– but within my podcast, I can assure you this is a judgment free zone a place where you can be unapologetically you, and I can be unapologetically me.