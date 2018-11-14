Latest Multimedia

Unapologetically Me Podcast Ep.1

November 14, 2018

author:

Unapologetically Me Podcast Ep.1

Welcome to Unapologetically Me.
A podcast where I, Marissa, talk about the issues, topics and concerns that make me who I am. With topics such as mental health, plastic surgery and more, Unapologetically Me helps not only the creator, but the viewer understand what it is like to be a college student. This podcast was designed to have topics that explain who I am, but will hopefully be something that the viewers can relate too. I want my viewers to feel as if they can not only relate but share their stories and know that other people are interested or have been through events that are similar to mine; that they are not alone. The world can be a judgmental place– but within my podcast, I can assure you this is a judgment free zone a place where you can be unapologetically you, and I can be unapologetically me.

Journalism major at SF State

College Cooking Podcast (Ep. 1)

November 15, 2018

Classes canceled due to poor air quality

November 15, 2018

Women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Fresno Pacific

November 15, 2018
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply