Classes canceled due to poor air quality

SF State students received text messages, calls and emails on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5:18 p.m with the announcement that school was canceled effective immediately due to smoke from the devastating Camp Fire in Butte County.

The city of San Francisco and SF State have been experiencing low air quality and weather conditions since the fires broke out late last week.

SF State’s University President Leslie Wong sent an email to all students on Friday, Nov. 9 announcing that all outdoor activities would be moved indoors and that the campus was offering N95 particulate mask for voluntary use. These preventative measures were facilitated in order to avoid sickness related to smoke inhalation.

SF State Assistant Vice President, Jason Wu, sent a campus-wide email on Wednesday informing students and staff that campus will be closed due to health and safety concerns and that classes will resume on Monday, November 26. The email further stated that campus will remain closed throughout the last few days of classes before Thanksgiving break. With the exception of residential life, dining services and essential personnel that will be available during regular hours.