Mumford & Sons “Delta” Review – a darker and thrilling album

After three years, the popular band Mumford & Sons reinvented themselves with their latest album “Delta.” The band teamed up with mega-pop producer Paul Epworth, who has worked with Coldplay and Adele, for their fourth studio album. The 14-track project leaves little reminders of the band’s previous album, “Wilder Mind,” but it’s not quite the same lyrically and musically; it’s different than what they’ve done before.

Their previous album, “Wilder Mind,” dropped in 2015 and addressed the stylistic growth of the band. They ditched the banjos and in place was the sound of mature rock anthems. This album reminds listeners why this band is engaging and yes, the banjo makes a comeback.

Mumford & Sons mentioned to Rolling Stones that some of the songs deal with death, divorce, drugs and depression. The album opens with a stunner, “42,” a choir-like song that builds up a spiritual tune and makes it the perfect album opener. Marcus Mumford, lead singer, ponders, “What if I need you in my darkest hour/ What is it turns out there is no other?” and it’s unclear if it’s about a lost lover.

The follow-up track, “Guiding Light,” is a combination of the banjo and drums, that surprisingly sound good together. Listeners who are familiar with their projects can find this song to be the perfect example of what they haven’t lyrically done before. Mumford sings the bridge, “If we come back and we’re broken/ Unworthy and ashamed/ Give us something to believe in.” Just after two songs, it’s easy to get lost in the emotions and passion from all voices in the band.

The lyrics on this album are darker and moodier than past albums. The melody in “Women” showcases a different tone on the album; there’s a raunchiness to it. This pitched-down tune is compelling and definitely a listening experience, “But I am left in awe of the woman I adore.”

“The Wild” pulls the album together; it’s slow-burning with soft vocals, then becomes a full-blown orchestra. It’s one song that will definitely be amazing performed live. Mumford sings the chorus, “What’s that I see?/ I think it’s the wild / Puts the fear of God in me.”

The band pulls off a tender love track further in the album, “Picture You.” Lyrically and musically it creates a sweet love story. “I picture you/ And in you I had no doubt.”

“Delta,” the closing song on the album, shows how the band continues to grow and reinvent their sound. It’s a powerful anthem that celebrates fatherhood, but the fear of death still lingers. In the third verse, Mumford sings, “But I miss you at the Delta/ Where the rivers run into the sea.”

This album is about the experiences everyone goes through in life, the moments that can stick forever. It’s safe to say that Mumford & Sons still has a fan here. Their songwriting and sentiment continue to change for the better and that’s why their latest album is their best one yet.