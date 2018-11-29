SF State breaks ground on $81M Liberal and Creative Arts construction project
San Francisco State University administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $81 million Liberal and Creative Arts building to replace the old Broadcast Electronic and Creative Arts building during an October 2018 ceremony. SF State’s first new academic building in 24 years will soon begin to rise from the demolished student housing units at the Tapia Drive Triangle. The new Liberal and Creative Arts Building currently under construction is phase one of a four-phase SF State Master Plan that will eliminate Tapia Drive altogether and turn it into a quad. The 50-year-old BECA Building had “serious” deficiencies with regard to the Americans with Disabilities Act and building codes, according to a budget report by interim Vice President of Administration and Finance Ann M. Sherman.
Aaron Goodman
Those are NOT SFSU-CSU facilities, those are stolen essential rent-controlled housing units and were sound units that were destroyed by the U.Corp and their greed to redevelop Parkmerced and Stonestown. The environmental impacts of this destruction and carbon emissions exceeds and is not retractable the impacts globally. There was never proof of obsolescence of those units. SFSU-CSU should be ashamed that while housing is desperately needed, they destroy sound housing vs. using principles of infill that are less impactful within their prior boundaries. Sad to see that so many years of family and work force housing is quickly destroyed while they plan their next phases of destruction and profiteering on the backs of future students especially when the housing needs exceed their endowment focused barrage of new projects.