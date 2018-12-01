Latest Multimedia News

December 1, 2018

Active shootings in the U.S.

The horrific phenomenon of mass shootings continued this year, as gunmen at Stoneman Douglas High School, Thousand Oaks and the Pittsburgh synagogue claimed dozens of innocent lives. The FBI compiled a list of each active shooting from 2000 to 2017. While statistics and definitions for mass shootings vary, the FBI defines an active shooter as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” There were 943 active shooting casualties in 2016 and 2017 combined, with 221 people killed and 722 wounded. The 2017 Las Vegas shooting remains one of the deadliest active shootings in the United States with 58 people killed and 489 wounded.

