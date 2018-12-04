Afro-Cuban Jazz ensemble performs for change

On Dec. 5, in Knuth Hall on SF State’s campus, the Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble will be performing a diverse range of music at their fall concert “Music of Resistance, Dignity and Solidarity”, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event is put on by San Francisco State University’s School of Music and directed by John Colloway, who is a music professor at State and founder of the ensemble. The ensemble has been given much critical acclaim. The band performs a range of musical styles from Latin America and the United States.

Merging music that is representative of “cultural resistance, dignity, and solidarity” that are present in Latin American and Hispanic cultures, using music as a tool to empower their audience and call for change.

The concert is free and will feature music from musicians Duke Ellington, Eliseo Grenet, Little Joe y La Familia, Sergio Mendes, Silvio Rodriguez, John Santos, Mercedes Sosa and Atahualpa Yupanqui.