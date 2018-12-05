Improv Nation to host holiday-themed comedy night

Ugly Christmas sweaters, hallmark movies, family, friends and laughter are what encompasses the holiday season.

Improv Nation will be kicking off their holiday season with a holiday-themed comedy night filled with laughter and games for SF State students to enjoy. The comedy night will take place at the Black Box Theater on campus this Friday at 7 p.m.

“This comedy night will be a short form show of general improv members, followed by a long form presentation by the veteran team,” said Ryan Puccio, marketing officer at Improv Nation. “It’s a good way to take a break from studying to see never before seen comedy.”

The short form comedy presentation will include games with two teams of actors competing for the audience’s vote. The long form comedy presentation will be a 45-minute improv show put on by veteran comedians.

Students are encouraged to wear holiday-themed attire.