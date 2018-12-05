Lawson and Williams named Gator Players of the Week for Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

The SF State Department of Athletics has named center Ryne Williams and men’s cross country runner John Lawson as players of the week for Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

The latter, a senior computer science major, concluded his season with a No. 53 placing at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championship on Friday, Dec. 1.

Lawson gained 46 positions between the first and second splits. At the 1.7k split, he was running No. 96 with a time of 5:36.3. Climbing up to No. 69 at the 2.8k split with a time of 8:52.1, Lawson was just 12.6 seconds behind the leader. He would go on to finish No. 53 with a time of 33:51.6, marking the third-best finish by a Gator at the National Championship in the last 14 seasons.

Bruk Assefa placed No. 45 during the 2012 season and Josh Babiak placed No. 38 in 2005.

Senior center Williams had a career night on Nov. 29 when he recorded 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-71 overtime loss to then No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona.

At halftime alone, Williams had already set his career-high with 21 points.

The senior’s 33 points were the most by a Gator since Warren Jackson scored 35 points on Feb. 25, 2017, in a 88-74 win at Humboldt State.

Williams followed his career night on Saturday, Dec. 1, by registering 12 points and six rebounds in a 65-49 win against Chico State.

His efforts over the last two games would net him CCAA Player of the Week for Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.