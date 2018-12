Unapologetically Me Podcast – EP. 2

On this episode of Unapologetically Me, I talk about anxiety. As someone who suffers severely from anxiety– it is important that something like this is talked about. Talking about your emotions and feelings does not mean you are weak, but in fact means you are more than strong. Take a listen and see if you can relate! Anxiety holds no favorites, so take a minute to listen and see if it can help you get through your anxious times.