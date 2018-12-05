Xpress commuter podcast – EP. 3

The cost of living in the Bay Area isn’t the only thing that’s getting worse. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s 2017 traffic congestion report, drivers are sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic more than they were a decade earlier. On this episode of the Xpress Commuter podcast, we will talk about our personal “commuting hells” in the Bay Area. We will be speaking to a guest who attends SF State all the way from Tracy and discuss why traffic is increasing and what kinds of solutions we can brainstorm to deal with this problem.