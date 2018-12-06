Gator tv podcast – EP. 1

Gator TV podcast dives deep into Netflix’s hit show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show is a darker and more thrilling reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Sabrina Spellman shows the horrors of having being half-witch and half-mortal. Spellman has to make a tough decision on her 16th birthday, is it sticking with family tradition or leaving your mortal friends forever? This dark coming of age story tests Sabrina with evil forces that threaten the people she loves.

Ryan, Sarah and Chelsey discuss the major differences between the spooky reboot and the lighthearted original series. This podcast discusses the WICCA religion and the satanic themes throughout season one. The trio give their opinions on the new cast and the new characters, and the disappointment of Salem being a real cat unlike the original series.

Be warned, there are major spoilers in this podcast, so watch the show and join in our discussion.