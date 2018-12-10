Latest Life News

December 10, 2018

The School of Cinema will hold an event showcasing sketch comedy writing by student actors. Around a dozen students will perform hilarious comedy sketches in the Creative Arts building on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

“Student writers from CINE 656 will showcase their comedy sketches written this term. It’s a variety show, similar to Saturday Night Live, but it’s a table reading of the writer’s work.” Natasha van Dam, screenwriting instructor, said.

Anyone looking to take a short break from the stress of finals should attend this event.

“Anyone who enjoys a good laugh is welcome! It’s a form of stress-relief during finals to relax and laugh with others,” Natasha said. “It’s nice to celebrate the writer’s hard work all term with a final show.”

This live performance is free, everyone is encouraged to attend. For more details, visit the College of Liberal and Creative Arts department’s website.

