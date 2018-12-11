Aids victims remembered on World Aids Day 2018

George Kelly hosts project Inscribe for the fourth year in a row on Dec. 1, World Aids Day, and names cover the sidewalks of the Castro in rainbow chalk. The community comes together to write the names of those who have passed, but will always be remembered. Normally, the students from Harvey Milk Rights Academy join for a pizza lunch and to participate in the inscribing. But this year World Aids Day landed on a weekend instead of a school day. The community still came together, sharing stories and mimosas in celebration of their fallen friends.