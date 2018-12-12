Christine Blasey Ford speaks up for the first time since the Kavanaugh hearing

After months of silence, Christine Blasey Ford made her first public statement since the Brett Kavanaugh hearing in September, introducing Rachael Denhollander as the recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year award.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Ford presented the award through a video in which she stated how honored she was to speak about ”a woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenage athlete, who found the courage to talk publically to stop the abuse of others,” From Ford’s personal experience, she admires Denhollander’s courage to inspire others to end their silence on being abused.

Over the past three months, Ford has been discreet about her whereabouts after receiving several death threats and moving at least four times since the hearing, according to SF Gate.

After the Kavanaugh hearing, Ford created a GoFundMe page, in which she raised $650,000. This allowed her and her family to protect themselves from threats by getting more physical protection. Kavanaugh denied the threat allegations.

“I don’t think it’s fair that after all she went through, they are ostracizing her,” said Ingrid Robledo, an SF State student majoring in international business. “As a society, we can’t let fear get in the way of us speaking up.”