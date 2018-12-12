Gators kick off three-game homestand with matchup against Coyotes

The SF State Gators return to The Swamp to kick off a three-game homestand after going 1-1 on their most recent road trip, which included a 79-80 loss against No. 7 UC San Diego.

A matchup against Cal State San Bernardino (5-3/1-2 CCAA) on Thursday, Dec. 13, awaits the Gators before finals week.

The Coyotes are led by three players who average double-digits in scoring: sophomore forward Dayonte Jennings (16.5), junior guard Naradain James (15.1) and senior guard Garrett Baggett (14.5). San Bernardino averages 77.3 points a game, while giving up 78 points to their opponents.

SF State (6-3/3-2 CCAA) swept the season series last year against San Bernardino 2-0, winning by an average margin of 14 points.

The Gators last loss against the Coyotes was on Jan. 19, 2017 in which the No. 20 Gators dropped a close battle, 68-69. Four players registered double-figures in scoring with current senior center Ryne Williams recording 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

This season, the Gators rank within the top-10 in scoring defense (63.1 ppg) and No. 11 in opponent’s field goal percentage allowed, giving up just 38.2 percent.

The team moved up to No. 9 in the DII West Region Men’s Basketball Media Poll sponsored by D2SIDA. They were previously No. 10.

The game against San Bernardino will be during Student Study Break, ahead of final examinations, where students can win prizes and free pizza during timeouts and halftime. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13 from The Swamp.