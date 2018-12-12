Sports

December 12, 2018

Slumping Gators wrestling battles Southern Oregon this Saturday

Gators wrestling prepares to grapple their way out of a three-meet skid when they travel to Lithia Motors Pavilion to face the Southern Oregon Raiders this Saturday, Dec. 15.
It has been a rather underwhelming start to the season for SF State, with a paltry 1-4 record to show for the first month-and-half.
The 0-2 effort in their dual meet RMAC opener puts the Gators in an early conference hole.
SF State head coach Jason Welch announced the team goal of rumbling their way to a top 15 finish in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II at the team’s Purple and Gold scrimmage.
The season turnaround needs to happen soon if the Gators are to reach their lofty goal, and a dominant performance against the Raiders would be great place to start.
SF State definitely has the roster talent to change their fortunes, with two wrestlers ranked nationally; Brandon Vu at No. 9 (125 lbs) and Jordan Gurrola at No. 10 (133 lbs.)

