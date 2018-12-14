The perfect end to a long semester

Pub crawls are a right of passage for city goers and San Francisco holds no exception. On Saturday, December 15 the SF Crawl scene will gather at Mayes Oyster House for the annual SF Sweater Con. This fun-going pub crawl will be filled with cheap drinks, wacky costumes and of course, ugly sweaters.

The perfect end to a long semester, Sweater Con is a great way to celebrate; no matter what the occasion. Once you receive a wristband, the path is yours for the taking. The price for tickets are reasonable and range from $5-$20.

No matter what you celebrate this holiday season, Sweater Con leaves the costumes up to your imagination. Whether it is a original Rudolph ugly sweater, a Hanukkah sweater or elf costume, this pub crawl will create a night full of fun memories for you and your pals. The participating bars include, Mayes, McTeague’s, Lush Lounge, Blur, Vertigo and Playland. All the bars listed are fun and filled with drinks and dancing.

The holidays always bring in the best pub crawls, so be aware of the crowds. Since San Francisco is a city that draws in over 25 million tourists each year, pub crawls are a way for the locals to enjoy their city at hotspots that only they know about. Gather around the bar front and enjoy the SF Sweater Con.