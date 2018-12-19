Multimedia

Jewish Community Center celebrates last night of Hanukkah in Ghirardelli Square

December 19, 2018

author:

Jewish Community Center celebrates last night of Hanukkah in Ghirardelli Square

San Francisco’s Jewish Community Center celebrated the last night of Hanukkah in Ghirardelli Square. This Hanukkah festival had a theme of “sharing the light” whether that meant bringing joy in your community or bringing light into your own life. This festival included glow in the dark hula hoops, arts and crafts, hygiene kits for the homeless, and some delicious latkes. If anyone wishes to volunteer or participate in any future events by the JCC, Jourdan Abel, the director of public programs, recommends going to JCCSF.org/popups which features all of their upcoming

SF State’s Global Museum Holds First Holiday Event

December 19, 2018

SF Firefighters Toy Program presents Santa Sundays

December 19, 2018

Aids victims remembered on World Aids Day 2018

December 11, 2018
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *