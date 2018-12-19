Jewish Community Center celebrates last night of Hanukkah in Ghirardelli Square

San Francisco’s Jewish Community Center celebrated the last night of Hanukkah in Ghirardelli Square. This Hanukkah festival had a theme of “sharing the light” whether that meant bringing joy in your community or bringing light into your own life. This festival included glow in the dark hula hoops, arts and crafts, hygiene kits for the homeless, and some delicious latkes. If anyone wishes to volunteer or participate in any future events by the JCC, Jourdan Abel, the director of public programs, recommends going to JCCSF.org/popups which features all of their upcoming