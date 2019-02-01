Gators rugby battles University of Nevada-Reno Wolf Pack in a Pacific West showdown this Saturday

Gators rugby looks to continue the successful start to its season in a Pacific West Conference bout against the University of Nevada-Reno this Saturday at the Pollicita Soccer Field in Daly City.

After handling the San Jose State Spartans 32-27 in their season opener Jan. 26, the Gators hope to tame the Wolf Pack and get some valuable early season points in the standings with another win.

The Gators were victorious even though they had to battle shorthanded, with 14 instead of 15 players on the field for a solid portion of the game.

“They just did that off of guts,” Gators head coach Wade Hess said. “They just dug in and fought for their game.”

Many young Gators stood out in the grueling effort on the pitch.

Forward Daniel Ogbonna and freshman fullback Trey Dixon showed a knack for scoring against the Spartans, running in team-leading two tries each. If these two stay hot against the Wolf Pack, it will take some pressure off the Gators defense.

“It felt good, but my teammates were out there, they were busting [working] too,” Dixon said.

The match against the Wolf Pack will be a good indicator of where the Gators are before their first big challenge of the season, the 2018 Pacwest Seven’s Champion the Stanford Cardinal.