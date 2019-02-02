Monday vigil atop Cesar Chavez building planned for SF State junior killed in hit-and-run

Family and friends will meet before sundown on the stairs above the Cesar Chavez Student Center Monday to remember Angelina Pinedo, a 21-year-old SF State student who was killed in a hit-and-run in Redondo Beach Jan. 26.

“This is such a detrimental loss to myself, to friends and family,” Pinedo’s sister Michelle Pinedo told Xpress. “We’re still all in shock, but right now we’re just really focusing on having services to celebrate and reflect on Angelina’s life and what a happy, adventurous and loving and outgoing person she was.”

Pinedo was a junior and was hoping to become a social worker to help disadvantaged children.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Pinedo’s family and friends for their profound loss,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Luoluo Hong said in a statement. “Counseling and support services are available to all members of the SF State community.”

Michelle Pinedo is an SF State grad and despite a 15-year age difference, she and her sister were very close. The two traveled the world together and as a child Angelina often visited Michelle on campus.

The perch atop the Cesar Chavez Student Center was Pinedo’s favorite spot on campus and her family will fly to San Francisco from their home in Southern California to be there Monday.

“She’s been going up there since she was like 9 or 10 years old,” Michelle Pinedo said. “We used to walk up there when she would visit and she loved that spot. It was her favorite spot on campus.”

Mental health services are available to students in the Student Services Building Room 205 or by calling (415) 338-2208. The Employee Assistance Program offers around the clock counseling to faculty and staff who call (800) 367-7474.